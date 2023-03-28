Blue Stone Hits Chicago Firms With $3M Defamation Suit

By Rachel Rippetoe (March 27, 2023, 11:58 PM EDT) -- Two Illinois attorneys are being sued for defamation by Chicago lawyer and lobbyist Brian Hynes, who is claiming they leaked their qui tam lawsuit to the press and falsely accused his company of defrauding the state of Illinois out of $50 million....

