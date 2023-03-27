Ex-Health Workers Seek DOJ's DaVita Docs In No-Poach Suit

By Thy Vo (March 27, 2023, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice should be forced to turn over documents from its failed antitrust case against DaVita, according to a group of former health workers suing the dialysis giant and other health providers, arguing the government's criminal case centered on the same no-poach agreements alleged in their suit....

