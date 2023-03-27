Student Debt Collector To Pay $45K For Witness Nondisclosure

By Emily Sawicki (March 27, 2023, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A student loan collector and its law firm, which delayed a trial by more than six months because they failed to communicate that a subpoenaed witness suffered a stroke and therefore could not be deposed amid a battle over student loan debt collection, have been hit with $45,000 sanctions in New York federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS