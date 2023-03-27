Pro Golfer Urges Fla. Judge Not To Toss Defamation Suit

By David Minsky (March 27, 2023, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A professional golfer has urged a Florida federal judge to not dismiss his defamation lawsuit against several journalists and news organizations, saying his amended complaint sufficiently alleges that they conspired with the PGA Tour to ruin his reputation after he signed with the Saudi-funded LIV Golf last year....

