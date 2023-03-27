Raytheon Manager, Hiring Execs Can Try To Justify No-Poach

By Bryan Koenig (March 27, 2023, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge gave six aerospace and staffing company bosses a major advantage Monday against the U.S. Department of Justice's latest, looming attempt to win a conviction against agreements between employers not to hire one another's workers — the chance to try to justify their alleged conduct....

