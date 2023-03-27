Biden Moves To Curb Government Use Of Spy Software

By Ben Kochman (March 27, 2023, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration moved Monday to place limits on the U.S. government's use of commercially available surveillance software, while disclosing for the first time that it believes such spyware tools have been used 50 times to target U.S. personnel in at least 10 countries....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS