Ex-Tesla Worker's Atty Argues 'Plantation Mentality' In Retrial

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 27, 2023, 11:23 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a Black ex-Tesla worker who won a $137 million discrimination verdict against the automaker delivered openings Monday in a damages retrial, ordered after the overseeing judge found the jury's award excessive, telling a new California federal jury that the factory where he worked had a "plantation mentality."...

