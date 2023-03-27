'Here For Crime': CFTC Suit Puts Spotlight On Binance's CCO

By Sarah Jarvis (March 27, 2023, 10:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's landmark suit against Binance zeroes in on the cryptocurrency exchange's former chief compliance officer, who allegedly admitted in private messages that he knew certain Binance customers "are here for crime."...

