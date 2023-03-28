Bankman-Fried Hit With FCPA Charge As Feds Drop 'Hammer'

By Rachel Scharf (March 28, 2023, 10:01 AM EDT) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors brought a new Foreign Corrupt Practices Act charge on Tuesday accusing FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried of paying $40 million in bribes to Chinese government officials, a development one expert characterized as transforming the fraud case "from a sledgehammer to Thor's hammer."...

