Restaurant Tech Co. Beats BIPA Suit Over Fingerprint Scans

By Gina Kim (March 29, 2023, 5:09 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge tossed a proposed class action accusing a restaurant management system developer of breaching state biometric privacy laws through a fingerprint time clock feature on a restaurant point-of-sale system, finding the court lacked personal jurisdiction and the plaintiff's employer was using a system that doesn't send data of any kind to the company....

