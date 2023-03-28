Apple Can Call CEO For Rebuttal In Trade Secrets Trial

By Gina Kim (March 28, 2023, 9:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge overseeing the trial next week in Masimo Corp.'s trade secrets suit against Apple ruled Tuesday that the tech giant can call its chief executive officer, Tim Cook, as a rebuttal witness if Masimo argues that Apple engaged in so-called smart recruiting to misappropriate trade secrets....

