Unsealed Fox Docs Show Dominion Vote Fraud Claim Doubts

By Jeff Montgomery (March 29, 2023, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Potentially damaging slides released in Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News in Delaware Wednesday show Fox CEO Suzanne Scott expressing concern at baseless claims about voter fraud in the weeks after the November 2020 election, even as the network continued to publicly bang the conspiracy drum....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS