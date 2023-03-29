Attys Banned From Twitter Want Suit Back In Fla. State Court

By Emily Johnson (March 29, 2023, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Two Florida attorneys who are suing to have their banned Twitter accounts reinstated after allegedly criticizing now-Vice President Kamala Harris in 2019 have urged a Florida federal judge to send their suit back to state court, arguing that Twitter hasn't shown how the suit meets the $75,000 threshold for federal court....

