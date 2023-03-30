Ex-Fugees Rapper Made $100M In Influence Scams: Prosecutors

By Katie Buehler (March 30, 2023, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Former Fugees rapper Prakazrel "Pras" Michel was desperate and willing to do anything for money in 2012, prosecutors told a D.C. federal jury Thursday, so he teamed up with the Malaysian billionaire allegedly responsible for the 1MDB embezzlement scandal to funnel foreign money into and influence American politics....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS