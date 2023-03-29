Home Sellers Win Class Cert. For NAR Antitrust Suit

By Isaac Monterose (March 29, 2023, 9:53 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge certified two classes of home sellers accusing the National Association of Realtors and several real estate brokerage firms of conspiring to charge "inflated" commission rates for buyer-brokers who sold homes, ruling on Wednesday that the suit's claims meet several class certification requirements....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS