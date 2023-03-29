Judge Signs Off On $54M Wolverine, 3M PFAS Deal

By Carolyn Muyskens (March 29, 2023, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge granted final approval Wednesday to a $54 million class settlement among the 3M Co., shoe company Wolverine Worldwide Inc. and Michigan property owners that will deliver checks to residents living near a Wolverine dump site that allegedly leached toxic chemicals into the environment. ...

