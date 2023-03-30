Ex-ComEd Exec Says Favors Didn't Guarantee Speaker's Help

By Celeste Bott (March 30, 2023, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for former Commonwealth Edison employees accused of bribing ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan got their chance this week to temper explosive testimony from a key witness who had wired up for the government, pressing him to admit there was "no guarantee" ComEd bills would pass after the utility hired Madigan-backed candidates....

