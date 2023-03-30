Google Hit With £3.4B UK Class Action Over Display Ads

By Katie Buehler (March 29, 2023, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Google LLC's stranglehold on the U.K.'s digital advertising technology market violates competition laws and has caused rivals to lose hundreds of thousands in profits since 2014, according to a new proposed collective claim seeking £3.6 billion ($3.9 billion) in damages....

