Feds Sued Over Demolition Plans For Historic Tribal Hospital

By Caleb Symons (March 29, 2023, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Top federal officials are facing a new lawsuit meant to stop the imminent demolition of a historic tribal hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota, which a trio of plaintiffs say was planned without input from the local Native American community in violation of administrative rules....

