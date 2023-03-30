​​​​​​​Tribes, Gov't Score $500K For Seattle Superfund Cleanup

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (March 30, 2023, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Logistics company Lynden Inc. and its affiliates have agreed to pay more than $500,000 to help restore natural resources allegedly contaminated by oil and other substances from their day-to-day business operations at facilities along the Lower Duwamish River and Elliott Bay in Seattle....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS