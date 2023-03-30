Meta Secures Initial OK On $725M Cambridge Analytica Deal

By Hailey Konnath (March 29, 2023, 10:57 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge granted preliminary approval to Meta Platforms Inc.'s $725 million deal with consumers suing over Facebook's involvement in the Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal, certifying a sprawling settlement class that may include hundreds of millions of Facebook users....

