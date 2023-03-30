Madison Square Garden Board OKs Entertainment Biz Spinoff

By Elaine Briseño (March 30, 2023, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The board of directors for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., guided by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, has approved a spinoff of its traditional live entertainment business, which is expected to be completed by April 20, according to a Thursday announcement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS