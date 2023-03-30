SDNY Clerk, Atty Accused Of Client Referral Scheme

By Aaron West (March 30, 2023, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Over the course of more than a decade a New York federal court clerk illegally referred dozens of criminal defendants to a New York City attorney who paid the clerk tens of thousands of dollars in referral fees, according to a grand jury indictment on Thursday that charged the pair with bribery of a federal employee and lying to federal agents, among other crimes....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS