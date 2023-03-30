Tesla Atty Attacks Black Ex-Worker's Credibility In Bias Case

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 30, 2023, 11:06 PM EDT) -- A Tesla lawyer cast doubt Thursday on the credibility of a Black ex-worker who a jury found was subjected to racial harassment, suggesting at a damages retrial in California that the plaintiff had written his own doctor's note to get out of work and hammering him about inconsistencies in his testimony....

