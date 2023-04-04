2 EU Laws Could Supercharge Product Liability Class Actions

By Edward Turtle and Harriet Jones (April 4, 2023, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The EU is planning to radically reform its product liability laws. The European Commission has proposed to amend the existing Product Liability Directive (85/374/EEC) to expand the scope of claims that can be brought and the range of damages that can be recovered, and to make it easier for consumers to prove their case....

