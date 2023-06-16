High Court Backs Broad FCA Dismissal Authority For Gov't

By Daniel Wilson (June 16, 2023, 10:38 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the federal government has the authority to dismiss whistleblower False Claims Act cases it initially declines to intervene in, but said it must reasonably explain why it is seeking to dismiss the suit....

