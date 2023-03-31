Fund Slams FCC's Procedural Maneuvers In $8.6B Tegna Deal

By Katie Buehler (March 31, 2023, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Hedge fund Standard General has urged the D.C. Circuit to keep alive its bid for a court order forcing the Federal Communications Commission to make a decision on whether to approve its planned $8.6 billion takeover of broadcast company Tegna, accusing the commission of using procedural maneuvers to stall and ultimately kill the deal....

