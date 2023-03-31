Ex-Cowboys Player's Suit Belongs In Dallas: Texas Justices

By Lauren Castle (March 31, 2023, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court ruled on Friday that Dallas County is the proper location for a workers' compensation dispute between an insurer for the Dallas Cowboys and a former player, finding that state law doesn't prevent the athlete from claiming a hotel as his place of residence....

