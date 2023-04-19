Carnival Says FBI Notes Tainted Jury Verdict In Assault Case

By David Minsky (April 18, 2023, 11:13 PM EDT) -- Carnival Corp. has asked a Florida federal judge for a new trial after a jury awarded $10.2 million to a female ship passenger on sexual assault allegations, arguing that hearsay FBI notes indicating a consensual encounter were presented to the jury — despite their being told she was falsely imprisoned....

