Royal Caribbean Settles With Passenger Over Medical Care

By David Minsky (June 5, 2023, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal lawsuit brought by a Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. passenger who alleged negligence over mismanaged medical care that resulted in paralysis and brain damage following a series of strokes settled with the company on Monday, shortly before a jury was to start hearing the case....

