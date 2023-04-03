Tribe Files New Suit To Claim 112 Acres In El Paso

By Ali Sullivan (April 3, 2023, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based tribe hit the city of El Paso with a renewed suit accusing the city of trespassing on its aboriginal lands, imploring a Texas federal court to declare the tribe's ownership of 112 acres of land in the Lone Star State....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS