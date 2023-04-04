3rd Circ. Won't Review Ellis Island Whistleblower Award

By George Woolston (April 3, 2023, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit won't review the Department of the Interior's award to a whistleblower who lodged billing irregularity claims against a project management company overseeing repair work on Ellis Island after Superstorm Sandy, rejecting the company's assertions that the agency didn't have jurisdiction over the matter following a missed deadline....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS