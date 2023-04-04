DOD Won't Give Up Toxic Exposure Docs, Suit Claims

By Mike Curley (April 3, 2023, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A pair of veterans groups sued the U.S. Department of Defense in Connecticut federal court on Monday, saying that it had not properly responded to Freedom of Information Act requests regarding toxic exposure to troops stationed at a former Soviet air base in Uzbekistan in the early days of Operation Enduring Freedom....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS