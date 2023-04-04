Fed. Circ. Revives Valve's Bid To Ax Patent After $4M Verdict

By Ryan Davis (April 3, 2023, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday backed a jury's $4 million verdict that Valve Corp. infringed rival SCUF's video game controller patent in the first-ever virtual jury patent trial, but held that Valve was wrongly barred from arguing the patent is invalid and ordered further proceedings....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS