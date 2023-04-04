Tesla Hit With $3.2M Bias Verdict After $137M Award Nixed

By Dorothy Atkins (April 3, 2023, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury on Monday ordered Tesla to pay $175,000 in noneconomic damages and $3 million in punitive damages to a Black ex-subcontractor who was harassed and subjected to racial slurs, capping a damages retrial that began after the overseeing judge threw out a prior $137 million verdict as excessive....

