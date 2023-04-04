How CMS Proposal Would Change PE Deal Transparency

By Anthony Del Rio, Olivia Seraphim and Jamie Feyko (April 4, 2023, 6:05 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 15, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services proposed a new rule that would require the disclosure of additional ownership, managerial and other information regarding Medicare skilled nursing facilities and Medicaid nursing facilities. Similar requirements were previously proposed by CMS in 2011 but were never finalized.[1]...

