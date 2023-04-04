Feds Say Startup CEO Duped JPMorgan Out Of $175M

By Jessica Corso (April 4, 2023, 1:39 PM EDT) -- The founder and former CEO of student financial planning startup Frank was publicly charged Tuesday with defrauding JPMorgan Chase of $175 million by producing a fake list of clients in order to deceive the financial giant into purchasing her company....

