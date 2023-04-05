Twitter Investors Say Musk Can't Sink Suit Over Buyout

By Renee Hickman (April 5, 2023, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Twitter investors hit back at Elon Musk's bid to dismiss a proposed class action in California federal court that alleges Musk created doubt about his plans to buy the company, sparking an $8 billion drop in its valuation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS