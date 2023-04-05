No Delay For ConocoPhillips' Willow Construction, Court Says

By Peter McGuire and Caleb Symons (April 4, 2023, 7:58 PM EDT) -- An Alaska federal judge refused to block ConocoPhillips from starting construction on its massive oil and gas complex in the Arctic on Tuesday, hours after opponents of the project sought a two-week pause while they ask the Ninth Circuit to shut down road building and gravel mining at the site....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS