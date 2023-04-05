Virgin Orbit Workers Launch WARN Act Suit After Ch. 11

By Emily Lever (April 5, 2023, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Nearly 680 employees of billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit have fired off a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act complaint after sudden, mass layoffs tied to the company's descent into Chapter 11 in Delaware....

