Elderly Atty Jailed For Contempt Loses Passover Release Bid

By Emily Sawicki (April 5, 2023, 10:18 PM EDT) -- An octogenarian New York attorney is spending Passover in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after a federal judge denied a bid that he be granted compassionate release after being found in contempt and jailed in December for failing to turn over documents in a dispute over $5 million he allegedly stole from a cryptocurrency investment firm he represented....

