MoneyGram Says CFPB Suit Should Stay On Ice

By Aislinn Keely (April 5, 2023, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Payments firm MoneyGram asked a Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday to maintain a pause in the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's enforcement action against it, arguing a looming Supreme Court fight that would settle a circuit split on the constitutionality of the agency's funding structure could have considerable impacts on the case....

