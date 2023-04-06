Green Groups Say Outer Banks Bridge No Longer Needed

By Peter McGuire (April 6, 2023, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Conservation groups want the full Fourth Circuit to reconsider a panel ruling that highway agencies don't need to consider alternatives to a proposed toll bridge to North Carolina's Outer Banks despite major changes in future traffic demand and the threat of sea level rise....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS