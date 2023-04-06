States Urging ND Judge To Block EPA Water Rule

By Tom Lotshaw (April 6, 2023, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Two dozen states are urging a North Dakota federal judge to grant a preliminary injunction against a new rule on the Clean Water Act's scope as the federal government appeals an order that allowed 18 trade groups to intervene in the states' suit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS