Masimo Execs Testify Behind Closed Doors In $3B Apple Trial

By Gina Kim (April 6, 2023, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday repeatedly sealed a $3.1 billion trial over Masimo Corp.'s claims that Apple stole trade secrets and infringed patents for pulse oximetry technology in its blockbuster Apple Watch, allowing Masimo's founders to testify for hours behind closed doors to nonpublic details about the disputed technology....

