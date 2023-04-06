Tesla Rips Drivers' Injunction Bid Over 'Full Self-Driving' Tech

By Linda Chiem (April 6, 2023, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Tesla has told a California federal judge that it's always been upfront about the limits of its advanced driver assistance systems, and drivers spearheading a consolidated class action have no legal grounds to seek a court injunction to shut down a beta "Full Self-Driving" feature in Tesla's vehicles....

