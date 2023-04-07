Blaming JPM May Haunt Frank Founder In $175M Fraud Case

By Rachel Scharf (April 7, 2023, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A fintech founder charged with tricking JPMorgan Chase & Co. into a $175 million acquisition has aggressively fought civil litigation by arguing the bank and its lawyers knew about alleged user data discrepancies, but experts say that defense could backfire in a criminal trial....

