Ga. Machine Cos. Not Covered In Asbestos Suits, Insurers Say

By Ganesh Setty (April 7, 2023, 2:40 PM EDT) -- Two FCCI Insurance units should have no coverage obligations to a machining company and steel fabricator facing separate asbestos liability lawsuits, the units told a Georgia federal court, arguing that pollution, asbestos and employer's liability exclusions in their various policies are applicable....

