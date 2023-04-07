Insys Ch. 11 Trustee Slams Kapoor's Legal Fee Clawback Bid

By Jeff Montgomery (April 7, 2023, 3:13 PM EDT) -- A bankruptcy trustee for Insys Therapeutics has urged a Delaware judge to order imprisoned former company CEO John Kapoor to return nearly $6 million paid by Insys for his felony racketeering defense, arguing that Kapoor wrongly claimed that some cash went to dropped actions or civil matters....

