7th Circ. Won't Revive Suit Over Chicago's $1B Meter Deal

By Matthew Perlman (April 7, 2023, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has refused to revive claims from Chicago residents challenging a $1 billion contract for the city's metered parking system, finding that the city was authorized to cut the deal with an investment entity led by Morgan Stanley & Co. even if it appears "foolish."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS